Share:

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead in District Kutchery, within the precincts of Civil Lines police station on Saturday. Police said that Noman Abbas, resident of Chak No.219-GB Sahianwala came to District Kutchery for appearing in a case when his rival Shan Ali of Chak No 219-GB allegedly opened fire at him near Kutchery gate. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but lost his life on the way. Eye witnesses say, Noman received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The policemen present on the duty arrested the accused on the spot, while his other two accomplices Alam Sher and Imran managed to escape from the scene. Police shifted the accused to Kotwali police station and initiated legal action. Man commits suicide: A young man has committed suicide over a domestic issue in the area of Mansoorabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that 45-year-old Muhammad Yousaf resident of chak 203-RB Malik Pur swallowed poison pills. As a result, he started feeling dilapidated condition and was shifted to hospital but in vain.

Police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

CPO awards prizes to police officials

City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to police officials in recognition of their excellent performance and bravery for arresting criminals.

In a formal ceremony here on Saturday, the CPO awarded cash prizes and certificates among police officials for arresting Shan Ali, who was trying to escape after killing Noman Abbas resident of Chak No.219-GB at Kutchery Gate Faisalabad, today.