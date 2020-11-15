Share:

LAHORE - The 40th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Saturday. The participants considered proposals and drafts of various legal amendments and rules.

Among the proposals approved were repeal of Punjab Consolidation of Land Holdings Ordinance 1960, reconstitution of Katchi Abadis Implementation Committees, awarding Charter to the Lahore Institute of Science and Technology and Ghazi National Institute of Engineering DG Khan, establishment of e-library in Narang Mandi District Sheikhupura and amendments in the Punjab Government Business Rules 2011 as per the requirements of South Punjab. Similarly, the committee also approved the amendments in King Edward Medical University Ordinance to change the post of head from Principal to Vice-Chancellor, establishment of fund under Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, appointment of CEO of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company.