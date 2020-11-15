Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Livestock & Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Saturday said that traditional methods of farming were needed to be modernised to bring sustainable development in rural areas.

He said this while talking to Provincial head of Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) Project Shabnam Baloch at his office, said a statement.

Bari Pitafi said that livestock and fisheries were key sectors of rural communities’ advancement but, unfortunately, our farmers were still practicing out-dated ways of farming which produces poor yields.

The minister said for intervention and promotion of entrepreneurs in livestock and fisheries farming, that would also help in uplifting the livelihood of small and medium-sized farmers and reducing poverty in the rural areas of the province.

The minister pledged support in the policy component to trickle down its effect to small farmers.

Shabnam Baloch briefed the minister that GRASP was implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC)- the joint agency of the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) with participation from implementing partners to reduce poverty in Pakistan by strengthening small-scale agri-businesses in Balochistan and Sindh. It was discussed during the meeting that GRASP would provide support to the livestock department in devoting enterprises development policy for the sector, capacity building of department officials on legal framework issues around policy implementation five years strategy and action plan for the department.