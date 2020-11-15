Share:

DIR LOWER-First snow fall and rain spell of this winter started at mountains and hilly areas of the province late on Friday. Several areas received rain which is expected to continue for two days during this weekend. After a long dry spell, a westerly start affecting different parts of western, north-western and northern parts of the country on Friday night and early Saturday morning, resulting in the first rain and snow of this winter season. According to reports, snowfall has started in the mountainous regions of Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Swat, Waziristan and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with rain in plains or on lower elevations. Rain and snow is also being witnessed in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan where elections are scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) which shows that harsh weather condition may affect the polling process in the region. Meanwhile, north-western Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, started receiving rain of varying intensity since late Friday night while light snowfall was being witnessed on Khojak Pass. However, rain and thunderstorm is predicted in the federal capital during the next 48 hours. On the other hand, upper and central Punjab – including the smog-ridden Lahore – will also start receiving from Saturday with an increase in intensity on Saturday night and on Sunday. Earlier, Met office had predicted that the westerly would grip the western and upper part of the country on Friday and persist until Monday morning. It was Upper Dir where the highest amount of rain – 22 millimetres – was recorded during the last 24 hours.