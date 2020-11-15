Share:

KASUR - A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Phoolnagar on Saturday. According to police, Basharat Ali and Muhammad Ashraf were going to Head Balloki from Phoolnagar on a motorcycle when a coaster coming behind hit their two-wheeler at Sarai Mughal road near Saleem Dogar Kiln. As a result, Basharat died on the spot while Ashraf sustained multiple injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Phoolnagar. Police are investigating. Kasur police arrest 494 ‘criminals’: The Kasur police arrested 494 alleged criminals, including members of eight dacoit gangs, and recovered stolen property worth millions of rupees and weapons during the past one month. According to the police spokesman, the accused included 128 dangerous criminals involved in serious cases like murder, robbery and dacoity, and 33 court absconders. The arrested criminals also include 28 A-category proclaimed offenders.