ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday unmasked the terror face of India as it unveiled ‘irrefutable evidence’ against the nuclear-armed neighbour exposing New Delhi’s plot to destabilise Pakistan and damage Islamabad’s economic partnership with China.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said that India’s sole agenda was to damage Pakistan economically, diplomatically and politically. They said that India was sponsoring terrorism designed to destabilise Pakistan and targeting its economic partnership with China.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and General Iftikhar said that Indian intelligence agents were operating out of neighbouring Afghanistan to plan attacks within Pakistani borders.

“India is allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism,” said FM Qureshi, adding New Delhi was also planning attacks from neighbouring countries. The joint news conference was a rare occasion that a mountain of evidence was made public against India amid growing tensions. This indicated a significant shift in the foreign policy to take on India aggressively.

General Iftikhar, who heads the media and public relations office for Pakistan’s armed forces, presented some of the dossier’s evidences showing India’s involvement in attacks within Pakistan, including bank receipts showing funding and photos showing alleged perpetrators of attacks inside the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

He also played an audio clip pointing to a conversation between an Indian intelligence official and Allah Nazar, who is the top leader of Baluch militants in southwest Pakistan.

General Iftikhar said that Indian intelligence agents were especially targeting Chinese development projects that have come with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that the attackers, who led a deadly assault on a luxury hotel in Gwadar in May 2019, were in telephone contact with Indian intelligence handlers before and during the assault. Chinese companies operate the Pakistani city’s key port facilities and it is considered a keystone of major Pakistani-Chinese trade projects.

The military spokesperson accused India of sponsoring banned organizations including UN-designated terrorist groups Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, and Allah Nazar’s Baluch Liberation Army.

He said that Pakistan expected the international community to play its role for peace and stability by compelling India to immediately halt its state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan and bring to justice all those involved in financing and supporting terrorism inside Pakistan according to domestic and international laws.

The DG ISPR showed documents proving Indian intelligence agencies’ links with the terrorists involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

He also said India had established multi-purpose terrorist base camps for training, harbouring and launching of terrorists into Pakistan. He said Indian intelligence agencies are managing 87 such terrorists’ camps out of which 66 are located in Afghanistan whereas 21 were located in India.

The DG ISPR said it had been revealed that Indian intelligence agencies are trying to establish Pakistan’s linkage with ISIS by creating Daesh-e-Pakistan.’

General Babar Iftikhar said that un-contrivable evidence revealed that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders had become hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan.

He said that India had also been providing weapons and ammunition to Altaf Hussain Group. He said weapons worth 0.62 million dollars were provided to the group on one such occasion. The confessional statement of Ajmal Pahari validates it.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan was sending its evidence to the United Nations demanding India be censured, warning that “without international intervention it is difficult to guarantee peace in nuclear South Asia,” a region where both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons.

“We have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and international community through this dossier,” he said, adding the evidence will also be shared with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the P-5 countries.

The presser came a day after the Pakistan military said five civilians and an army soldier martyred in shelling by Indian troops across the Line of Control.

FM Qureshi said that the international community can no longer turn a blind eye to this rogue behaviour by a state that refuses to adhere to international laws and UN Conventions.

The Foreign Minister categorically said India’s attempts to foment terrorism inside Pakistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s stability in any way.

He said India was a threat to peace in the region and the major powers must act to prevent India from continued sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. “We reserve the right to defend ourselves in every possible way,” he said.

The minister said India had provided funding worth 22 billion rupees to these terrorist organizations in last three years. He said the dossier carried evidence of Indian intelligence agencies’ funding and provision of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices to target Ulema (clerics), notables and police officials in a bid to destabilize the country.

The FM said that the dossier contained evidence of India’s attempts to undermine the CPEC. He said a Cell under the direct supervision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said so far 80 billion rupees had been allocated and a militia of 700 people has been raised to disrupt CPEC projects.

He said the dossier had exposed Indian plans and attempts to create unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan through sub-nationalist elements.

FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi had three objectives: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, upending economic growth and fostering political stability.

“Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan’s move towards peace. India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and is promoting nationalism and sub-nationalism in Gilgit Baltistan, the tribal districts, and Balochistan,” he said.

The second objective, Qureshi said, was to ensure Pakistan does not become economically stable.

Citing India’s push for Pakistan to be blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in Pakistan’s path towards prosperity. “Their third objective is political instability aimed at destabilising the country.”

The DG ISPR said India was endeavouring to establish a consortium of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan with the proscribed dissident organisations of Balochistan. These outfits are to be united under the banner of the Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar, which was constituted in 2018.

The dossier said that an Indian intelligence officer named Colonel Rajesh, employed at the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan, was the master planner of this union.

He said that a letter in Dari revealed that he had held four meetings with commanders of terrorist organisations to synergise their efforts and upscale terrorist activities in metropolitan cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar in November and December this year.

The DG ISPR said Indian intelligence agencies were also trying to establish Daesh-e-Pakistan.

“Recently, 20 Indian Daesh militants have been relocated from India to camps along the Pak-Afghan border. These militants were handed over to Daesh Commander Sheikh Abdul Rahim, alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost,” he said.

He said that India’s Research and Analysis Wing made two transactions to promote terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both the transactions were made through Indian banks.

A sum of $28,000 was transferred through Punjab Bank India, and another amount of $55,851 was sent by Indian national Manmeet via New Delhi to the Afghanistan International Bank.

“A letter in Dari reflects that India paid $ 820,000 to the TTP leadership through its collaborators,” said the DG ISPR.