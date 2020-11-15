Share:

Pakistan has reported 32 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 356,904. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,141.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,443 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 154,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,993 in Punjab, 41,990 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23,994 in Islamabad, 16,393 in Balochistan, 5,349 in Azad Kashmir and 4,447 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,738 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,471 in Punjab, 1,309 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 255 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 119 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,921,050 coronavirus tests and 39,410 in last 24 hours. 323,225 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,377 patients are in critical condition.