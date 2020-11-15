Share:

“... the ways by which men arrive at knowledge

of the celestial things are hardly less wonderful

than the nature of these things themselves.”

–Johannes Kepler

Johannes Kepler, the foremost German astronomer of his times, died on November 15, 1630. His name would remain alive forever since he discovered three laws of planetary motion. Coming from a humble house, Kepler wanted to become a theologian. However, fate had something other hidden in its chest for him. It was Kepler’s discoveries that turned Nicolaus Copernicus’s sun centred system into a dynamic universe. Like a true polymath, Kepler he also provided a new and correct of how vision occurs. His analysis of vision changed the framework for understanding light’s behaviour. Also, he revered the traditional visual cone. It was Kepler who solved the mystery of the planets.