Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, with the power of their vote, will reject the incompetents imposed on them for a decade, because their priority has never been the welfare of the people.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said, today, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are exercising their democratic right to vote for their bright future. Their passion shows that they are desirous of change.