Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, with the power of their vote, will reject the incompetents imposed on them for a decade, because their priority has never been the welfare of the people.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said, today, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are exercising their democratic right to vote for their bright future. Their passion shows that they are desirous of change.
آج گلگت بلتستان کے عوام اپنے روشن مستقبل کیلئے رائے دہی کاجمہوری حق استعمال کررہےہیں۔انکاجذبہ اس بات کی غمازی کرتا کہ وہ تبدیلی کےخواہاں ہیں۔گلگت بلتستان کےعوام اپنے ووٹ کی طاقت سے ایک دہائی سے ان پر مسلط نا اہل ٹولہ مسترد کر دیں گے،کیونکہ انکی ترجیح کبھی عوام کی بھلائی نہیں رہی۔— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 15, 2020