ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated the Hindu community in Pakistan on the festival of Diwali. "Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," said the Prime Minister in his tweet.

The government on the occasion of Diwali has declared an optional holiday for the Hindu citizens so that they can celebrate the festival of light.

Hindu community in Pakistan is celebrating Diwali also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights across the country with zeal and fervour, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights. Special "poojas" will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people during observance of religious festivity of Hinduism. Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur.