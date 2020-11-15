Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the international community to force India to end its state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan.

“We have provided irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Details of financial & material support & Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent,” said the prime minister in a series of tweets.

He said Pakistan cannot remain indifferent or silent after the concrete evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. Our resilient and courageous security agencies and forces will continue to give their all support to protect our people,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister’s remarks came hours after Foreign Office and Pakistan Army unveiled ‘irrefutable evidence’ of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve”, asserted the prime minister.

On the other hand, major political parties in the country welcomed the statement of the prime minister and suggested that the government should provide this evidence to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to call an emergency meeting to discuss the critical issue.

The newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) asked the prime minister to arrange in-camera briefing on the national security after this development.

Former foreign and defence minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, MNA from PML-N, also expressed his satisfaction saying it is a good development that our security forces have gathered irrefutable evidence against India’s sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.

He demanded that government should bring this matter before the station committees of National Assembly and the Senate on Foreign Affair and Defence to discuss the situation.