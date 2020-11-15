Share:

PML-N leader and former MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar has been arrested in Multan over charges of forgery and illegal occupation of land on Sunday.

The arrest was made on an application moved by the Multan Deputy Commissioner. The Anti-Corruption Department has registered a case against Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and others including the deed seller.

According to the Anti-Corruption Department, the accused has occupied a one-kanal-one-marla home illegally. He illegally occupied the land sold out in 2001 by using a 1998 sale deed in his name which he obtained through forgery and fraud, said the reference prepared by the Anti-Corruption Department against Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

The said property was first sold by Kaneez Akhtar to Bushra Sultana in 2001, Bushra Sultana then sold it to one Mazhar Javed who mortgaged the property to Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) for a loan. The Bank then decided to auction the property as Mazhar Javed failed to return the loan, the reference said.

In order to block the auction by the bank and deprive the government of property tax, the accused used the forged sale deed, the reference said.