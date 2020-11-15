Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government wreaked havoc on the national institutions and used them for strengthening the family empire. The SACM said that the previous government initiated development projects for personal projection and to get kickbacks as they were least concerned to resolve problems of a common man. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of sewerage project here on Saturday, she said the people of the country voted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to power to get rectified wrong-doings of the past governments; however, it would take some time set the things right. She said that the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to fulfill its promises made with the people and practical steps were being taken in this regard. Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on development of the Punjab province and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was leading with devotion to serve masses.