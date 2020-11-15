Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested as many as 12 drug peddlers, gamblers, swindlers, kite sellers and a proclaimed offender during a special drive launched in the district, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Police also seized narcotics, kites, twines and four cars from the possession of accused, against whom separate cases were registered with police stations concerned, he said. The special drive against outlaws was launched by police following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman said.

According to him, police during a crackdown in Rawal Division have rounded up five notorious drug peddlers and seized 7 kg Charas from their possession. Police operated against drug mafia under the surveillance of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, he said.

The drug peddlers held from limits of police stations Waris Khan, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai and New Town have been identified as Arshad Khan, Zia Ul Haq, Ajmal Khan, Sajid and Khalid. Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said. Sadiqabad police overturned a gambling den by arresting four gamblers and seizing cash, mobile phones and playing cards from their possession, he said.

The spokesman informed that RA Bazaar police, under the command of SHO SI Muhammad Asif, arrested a kite dealer namely Abdul Khaliq and recovered 3,000 kites and 300 twines from his possession. A case was filed against the kite dealer, he said. Similarly, officials of PS Airport, on directions of SHO SI Jawad Shah, managed to arrest an active member of car swindling gang and seized four cars from his possession, according to police spokesman. He added the accused Muhammad Raees was part of a gang that hired cars from showrooms on rent and later sold out at the hands of customers.

Police have registered a case against accused and started investigation, he mentioned.

Officials of PS Murree also nabbed a proclaimed offender namely Zakriya Khan for his investigative in a murder case and put him behind the bars.

Saddar Bairooni police have found an 18-year-old boy who went missing from Dhoke Lakhan and reunited him with the family, the spokesman said.