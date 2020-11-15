Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested 5 suspects in the November 12 murder case of a young man.

The police spokesperson informed on Saturday that 5 of the suspects had been arrested by a team led by DSP Masood Iqbal but the prime accused escaped the arrest.

He identified the arrested suspects as Mujeebur Rehman Pathan, Najeeb Pathan, Sardar Pathan, Ali Asghar Pathan and Sanaullah Pathan.

The spokesperson told that the prime accused Zar Muhammad Pathan who shot dead 30-year old Sajid son of Saleem Rajput over a petty dispute was still at large.

According to him, Mujeebur Rehman was already nominated in 5 FIRs of murder, police encounter and brawl.

The incident happened on November 12 in Amani Shah Colony area in Latifabad unit 11.

The brawl erupted between the accused and other residents of the locality over parking of a water tanker which was filling the underground tank of a house belonging to the victims. Two persons were also injured in the incident with gunshot injuries.