Rawalpindi/islamabad-The police along with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have detained more than 300 leaders and activists in a massive crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to sabotage its planned anti-France rally, informed sources on Saturday.

Of 300, some 181 were held during police action in different parts of Rawalpindi while more than 119 have been detained in federal capital by police, they added.

“As many as 101 activists and leaders of TLP including 65 from Rawalpindi were sent to Adyala Jail by police through courts so far,” sources confirmed.

The administrations of twin cities have also placed containers to block all the roads leading to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to stop protestors of TLP from entering the federal capital where they have planned to storm into Embassy of France under the leadership of their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, to register their protest against the printing of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo and anti-Islam stance of French President Emanuel Macron. City police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas and his team also convened meetings with traders’ unions and requested them for shutting down their businesses along with Murree Road in order to maintain law and order situation and to avoid any unrest during rally of TLP. TLP Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has given a call to take out massive rally on Sunday (today) from Liaquat Bagh to Diplomatic Enclave to register their protest against anti-Islam stance of French President while putting the police, LEAs and other government machinery on toes.

“We will stop the protestors of TLP from entering in Islamabad at any cost,” said a senior police officer of Islamabad, who was supervising the process of placing containers at Faizabad Interchange. He said a crackdown was also launched against the leaders and activists of TLP in order to sabotage the protest rally.

Similarly, another police officer serving in Rawalpindi was of view that containers are being put on roads connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad in order to refrain entry of TLP protestors.

A meeting was also held between CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and representatives of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran including Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Nadim Minhas and Abrar Ahmed Sheikh. During the meeting,CPO asked the traders to shut their businesses along Murree Road in order to avoid any showdown with protestors. The traders obeyed the directions of CPO and issued a notification asking the members to avoid expanding the stuff to roads in bazaars and closing down shops along Murree Road. CPO also called on representatives of Hotels’ Owners Association and directed them to not rent rooms to activists or other people in city area.

Earlier, a high level meeting was also organised by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer in his office. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Mian Shohaib, Divisional SPs including Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin Ahmed were present. During the meeting, it was decided that police would not allow the protestors to take law into hands. It was also decided that all the roads leading to Islamabad from Rawalpindi would be sealed by placing containers. A special traffic plan was also made under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar.

On the other hand, the owners and representatives of All Pakistan Containers Association expressed their deep concerns over capturing of containers by police in twin cities and on GT Road.

Meanwhile, scores of leaders and activists of TLP, while speaking to The Nation from unknown locations, confirmed that they would take out a big rally from Rawalpindi to Islamabad to register their protest against French president who is involved in hurting sentiments of Muslim Ummah.