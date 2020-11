Share:

LAHORE - The main and subsidiary finals of the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) today (Sunday). Meanwhile at Lahore Polo Club ground, Team Sheikhoo will play against team Noon in the Soneri Bank Polo Cup main final while the subsidiary final will be played between Rijas Property and Remington Pharma.