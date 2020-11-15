Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign which was started from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was now going on very successfully and the present government was following the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for a clean and green Pakistan.

He expressed these views while participating in the tree planting campaign under Clean and Green Karachi at United Medical and Dental College Korangi, said a spokesperson on Saturday.

Earlier, the governor of Sindh also launched a tree plantation campaign.

Dean, United Medical and Dental College Dr Bilal Faiz, received the governor of Sindh. Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed was also present on the occasion.

The governor said he hope that other institutions would also take part in the Clean and Green Karachi campaign and play their full role in this regard. The role of United Medical and Dental College in tree plantation campaign is commendable, he said.

He added that the government could plant trees, but protecting them was collective responsibility of public.

Imran Ismail said that Karachi had been turned into a concrete jungle while beautiful birds had migrated from Karachi to other areas due to garbage, and fruit bearing trees in Karachi had also become extinct.

He said that we should plant eco-friendly trees that bring economic benefits as well as a pleasant climate. He also congratulated the management of the college on the tree plantation campaign.