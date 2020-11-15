Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Senate chairman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday said that any proposed inter-institutional dialogue should be led by the parliament and not between the government and the opposition only. “The mechanism and the broad parameters for such a dialogue need to be determined through a national debate,” he said in a statement. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to have a dialogue with the Opposition, but the latter keeps on pushing for an NRO-like deal. The opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that her party was ready to hold talks with the military establishment, but only if present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was sent home. Senator Raza Rabbani said the federation today stands at the crossroads of the history, where except the road of constitutionalism and rule of law will weaken it. “In 2017, I spoke of inter-institutional-dialogue and the Senate gave expression to it by inviting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief of Army Staff to the Committee of the Whole,” he said. This was followed subsequently, in 2020, by the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan calling for the same, he said. “The question before the nation today is, whether it is seeking a short time solution or an institutional settlement within the parameters of the Constitution, 1973. A long-term solution is what the Federation needs.” This will be a dialogue led by Parliament between the institutions of the State functioning under the Constitution and not Government – Opposition dialogue, he concluded.