KARACHI - Resumption of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has now been delayed over the non-finalisation of the arrangments. The KCR will now be resumed on November 19, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Railways had announced to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from November 16 in phases.

According to sources, the 14-km long track from City Station to Orangi Town remains unclear, while the station also lacks basic facilities. Road crossing in Gulbai and other areas has become a complicated issue in the resumption of KCR and sources privy to the development said that traffic to be stopped temporarily through ropes at crossing points of the KCR trains.

On Friday, a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance that is supposed to take minutes, they said, adding it took much longer than usual because of the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometre at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometre elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometre.