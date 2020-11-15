Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to grant consent to JI and citizens of Karachi for their respective input on Karachi Electric (KE), Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said in a statement. Expressing his reluctance on one-sided in-chamber briefing to Chief Justice, Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power, Tabish Gohar (former KE chairman) on issues, he said, “Bias cannot be ruled out in his briefing on KE performance”. He claimed that soon after taking government charge, Tabish Gohar in a written letter to National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) opposed regulations to give power distribution licenses to other companies. He also alleged, “Abraj Group provided election funding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and, on the other hand, Gohar wanted to allow KE to run away without repayment in billions to power consumers and government “. He prayed SC to direct concerned authorities to initiate 15-year forensic audit of power entity and ensure refund to consumers it owes. Hafiz Naeem further said, “Government is providing Rs97 billion annual subsidy to power entity besides supporting rise in power tariff in garb of fuel adjustment charges”.