LAHORE- Fame Sports defeated Jallo FC by two goals in the Fame Cup. Before the host team Fame Sports, Bata FC, Baba Cargo and DHA have qualified for the semifinals. At the beginning of the second half, Fame Sports captain Usman gave his team the lead by scoring a brilliant goal, which was further strengthened by senior striker Umaid in the 89th minute, which helped them qualify for semifinals. Fame Football Club President Zia Arif Dogar, Secretary Shamail Anjum, Fame Academy Coach Tajmal Khan and the entire Fame family expressed happiness over the victory of Fame Sports and pinned high hopes on their team to win the title.