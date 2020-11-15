Share:

Rawalpindi-Senior journalist and columnist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry died of Coronavirus at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Saturday. Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, who was associated with a private TV channel and recently elected Senior Vice President National Press Club, was brought to HFH by his family two weeks ago in critical condition. The doctors shifted him to a High Dependency Unit (HIU) putting him on ventilator due to his serious condition. President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum, Vice President Anwar Raza, former President NPC Shakil Karar, Dr Sadia, leaders of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists and Federal Union of Journalists including Haji Nawaz Raza, Khawar Nawaz Raja, Yasir Hakeem, TV anchors Rauf Klasra, Amir Mateen, Hamid Mir, Javed Chaudhry, Arshad Sharif, Kashif Abbasi, Asma Shirazi, Shahid Maitla, Alina Shigri, politicians, and Ulemas expressed their deep sorrow over demise of Chaudhry.