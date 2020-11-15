Share:

LAHORE-Shahid Khokhar, former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Associate Secretary and a prominent sports developer, has been appointed as consultant of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Culture Wing of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Shahid Khokhar, who himself is a true sportsman, is a seasoned sports campaigner and experienced sports organizer, who has vast knowledge in sports development and deep understanding of culture and innovative strategies. I hope with his experience, knowledge and wise approach, he and his professional team will be of vital benefit for Gilgit-Baltistan,” Raja Mir Nawaz, PTI Sports and Culture Wing President Gilgit-Baltistan, said in a letter to Shahid.

Mir also nominated Azeem Khan as President PTI Sports & Culture wing, Gilgit Division to coordinate the future plans with Khokhar. “Azeem has been given the responsibility to coordinate the future plans as he has a progressive vision for the regional youth,” he added.

Shahid Khokhar, greatly impressed by enchanting scenic beauty and talented people of the region, has vowed to make his best professional efforts to promote sports & culture of the region. “The unmatched and stunning landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan has always remained a global source of inspiration for the nature lovers. This region is a gateway for the future progress of South & Central Asia as well. I am excited to supplement the sincere endeavors being made by Raja Mir Nawaz to explore the real talent and huge potential of Gilgit-Baltistan through creative projects of sports, culture & tourism,” said Shahid.