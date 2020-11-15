Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that major economic projects in the region were going to be geared up with the completion of the projects like Rashakai Economic Zone, D.I. Khan Motorway under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Young people will have to learn skills according to modern requirements so that they can carry the burden of the country instead of becoming a burden on the country” Shaukat Yousafzai said while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony for the graduates of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP)’s Skill Development Programme held in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

“Over the past decades, corrupt leadership has brought the country to the brink of economic collapse, which we are correcting. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the direction of the economy has been set and the era of relieving the country from debt has begun,” Yousafzai said.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that with honesty and hard work we could prove our mettle in every field. He said that youth should make honesty as their motto along with skills. The Minister urged the youth to ensure mastery of skills in their chosen skills so that they could be recognised for their skills in this competitive race.

He said that despite being rich in natural resources, Pakistan was a debtor country mainly due to dishonesty and corruption. The present federal and provincial governments had come to power with a mandate to eradicate corruption and it was now the duty of all of us not only to rid the country of the burden of debt but also to eradicate corrupt politicians, he added.

Appreciating the training programme, Yousafzai said that it was a great pleasure for him to see this high quality training being conducted in Peshawar and with such training of the youth, the dream of rapid development in the province would now be realised.

The training programme was a joint effort of the SRSP and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). The Chief Executive Officer of SRSP Masood Al-Mulk and Advisor PPAF Naeem Athar also addressed the ceremony.