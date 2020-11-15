Share:

LAHORE - Mother of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq breathed her last on Saturday after a protracted illness. She was under treatment at a health facility in Peshawar, said JI spokesperson Qaisar Sharif. Her funeral prayer will be offered at her ancestral village Samar Bagh in district Dir on Sunday (today) at 11 am. The JI spokesperson urged people to stay at home due to Covid-19 threats and pray that may Allah (the Almighty) rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that Fateha for the departed soul would be offered at JI’s headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore.