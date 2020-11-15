Share:

Lakki marwat - The district administrations of Lakki Marwat and Bannu organised sports galas to apprise people of the importance of polio eradication campaigns and seek players’ support to eliminate the crippling disease completely.

In Lakki city, a one-day gala, held at Kabir Park, ended with a colourful prize distribution ceremony. The district administration organised the event with the support of emergency operation centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to educate people about the hazardous effects of polio on children’s health.

Local teams participated in volleyball and football events while a large number of game lovers turned up to watch the games. In volleyball, Zeb Club Sparlikhel beat Imran Club Kot Kashmir in straight sets. Lakki Combined Club outclassed the rival Naurang Combined Club in a football match. Chief guest Additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Anwar Khan Sherani distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players of winner and runner up teams.

Meanwhile, volleyball and football matches were also held in the Ghoriwala area of Bannu. The sports events were organised to show commitment to the national cause of making the country polio-free by immunising all children under the age of five with oral polio vaccine.

In the volleyball event, Surani Club beat Mamashkhel Club in the final match and grabbed the trophy. Shaheen Club defeated Young Eleven Club in the football match. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabeer Khan distributed trophies and prizes among the players.

Meanwhile Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi, while chairing a high-level meeting at his office, said that the outlets in the newly established model bazaar would be allotted to the poor vendors purely on merit. He said his administration would ensure availability of all sorts of facilities including installation of solar power lights, close circuit television cameras, cleanliness, setting up of a parking area and maintaining foolproof security.

He said the outlets would be allotted to the small vendors free of cost and that the administration would complete the registration process before launching the allotment process.