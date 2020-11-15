Share:

A social media viral platform Tiktok (used to shoot short videos) was banned by PTA. It was entertaining but all about nudity and promoting vulgarity in an Islamic state. It had a very serious effect on the minds of the young generation. It’s sad that many had lost their lives while making TikTok videos by incidents such as releasing of bullets from guns, electrocuting and drowning.

It was a total waste of time. Everyone was making videos to get fame, even labours and waiters leaving behind their work.

Mark my words, Pakistan will never get rid of it because it has become a habit of these people to get jammed to the thing that is useless. They would install VPNs and continue it again. It is all because of lack of education. Finally, what I want to say is that it was a good step taken by PTA and it is sad that it was reversed. Pubg was also banned sometimes ago but it was unbanned later. PTA should have been committed to its decision. I would have really appreciated it.

MUZAFFAR,

Sukkur.