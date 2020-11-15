Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) will organise a short training course on “Disaster Management in Mass Fatality Cases” for the officials of police, judiciary and other law enforcement agencies at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi on Monday.

This training session will help to improve understanding of functioning of DNA lab, sampling, coding, tagging, reporting, and interpretation of DNA reports, said a spokesperson of ICCBS on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Irqai will inaugurate the session in a ceremony to be held at Prof Dr Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium at 9 pm on Monday.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Irqai will also deliver an inaugural speech in the ceremony, while ICCBS patron-in-chief and chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and others will also express their views on the occasion.