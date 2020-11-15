Share:

KARACHI - Emphasising the need for using technology in diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in Pakistan, Vice Chancellor (VC) Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Saeed Qureshi on Saturday said that besides challenges, COVID-19 pandemic had provided an excellent opportunity to maximise the use of telemedicine in reaching out to patients, who were still undiagnosed but suffering due to lifestyle diseases and conditions like diabetes mellitus. “The only way to approach these undiagnosed diabetics is use of technology, especially telemedicine,” Prof Saeed Qureshi said while inaugurating the first E-Tibb Telemedicine clinic at DUHS Ojha campus. He said that prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan was said to be 17.1 percent which meant that there were around 19 to 20 million living with diabetes. Unfortunately, a vast majority of them are undiagnosed and living in rural and far-flung areas of the country, he added. The E-Tibb Telemedicine clinic has been established at the National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology (NIDE) in collaboration with local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, which has provided the technological services, computing hardware and mobile phone application as well as other resources to the Dow University to reach out to millions of diabetics in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of the country, who cannot travel to Karachi on regular basis to consult experts and physicians.