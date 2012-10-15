

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and General Secretary PPP Engr Muhammad Humayun Khan has said that PPP will contest the upcoming elections on the basis of its performance and will get overwhelming majority.

He said the present government in spite of severe wave of terrorism and deteriorating law and order situation performed well on national and provincial levels, the credit of which goes to the party’s federal and provincial leadership and its workers.

He was talking to various delegations and party workers at his residence Jolagram, district Malakand, who came there to congratulate him on his new assignment as party’s general secretary.

Earlier, the minister along with Ijaz Yousufzai, the new appointed President of Pakistan Youth Organisation in their addressed at public gathering at Khar said that now it was the responsibility of PPP workers to convey the message of party to every nook and corner of the province to show good results to the party leadership and prove their selection a right decision. They also vowed to do away with the sense of deprivation of party workers by addressing their problems

Later on, the minister in an open katchery at Jolagram gave patient hearing to the problems of the workers and various delegations and assured them early solution to their problems.

APP adds: Muhammad Humayun Khan Sunday said the sacrifice of national peace award winner, Malala Yousufzai and her fellow students have united nation against militancy and terrorism.

He said that time has come to stand united against illiteracy and extremism to fulfill her true mission.

He said Malala Yousufzai is a symbol of peace and education as she struggled for promoting girls education and establishment of peace in the society.

The minister said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the ideal of Malala Yusafzai who also embraced martyrdom while fighting for rights of poor, democracy, education, human rights and peace in the society.