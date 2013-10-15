ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking Musharraf’s trial in Ghazi Abdul Rashid murder case by high court instead of a sessions court was moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Monday.

Shohada Foundation of Pakistan Trust (SFPT) filed the application through its counsel advocate Tariq Asad in the petition.

The petitioner prayed to the court that all the petitions and proceedings moved with respect to the instant case against General (R) Pervaiz Musharraf for safe administration be heard in original jurisdiction in the IHC as the trial court not taking the charges so seriously.

The counsel for the petitioner maintained before the court that the investigation of the said case is in progress and the co-accused are also required to be interrogated. Since accused Pervaiz Musharraf had been the Chief Executive of Pakistan exclusively in the administrative and civil capacity during the period when multiple murders were committed and a huge damage was done to the religious buildings containing very important historical research material, hundreds copies of Holy Quran and Ahadith were also subjected to destruction.

“From the debris of Jamia Hafsa, along with limbs of human bodies, hundreds torn and burnt pieces of Holy Quran had been recovered which was a unique incident of sacrilege of Quran,” he added.

The petition stated that the object of the operation was “not only to commit multiple murders of the religious scholars, preachers, teachers involved in the learning objective of Quran and Sunna, but was also aimed for destruction of mission of preaching of Islam which prima facie was tantamount to the commission of the offence of blasphemy.”

Therefore, he prayed that all the petitions and proceedings moved with respect to the instant case against General (R) Pervaiz Musharraf for safe administration be heard in original jurisdiction in the high court. He further prayed that apprehending justice at the hands of investigation agency the record of the case be called for by this court in order to safeguard the interest of complete and safe administration of justice. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the same petitioner SFPT on behalf of Haroon Rasheed had moved the IHC for registration of the FIR against Musharraf for the murder of Ghazi Abdul Rasheed and his mother Sahiba Khatoon.

Later, a case was registered with the Abpara police station on September 02, 2013 with the charges of murder and abetment to the crime at the orders of an IHC bench. Then, police arrested Musharraf in the case on October 10 and a court had sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.