LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Veterans Committee paid tribute to famous writer, poetess and former MNA Begum Bushra Rehman for her national services at a session held at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

She was also bestowed with “The Daughter of Pakistan” title in recognition of her services. The committee members observed that she had dedicated her pen to propagating and disseminating the ideology of Pakistan, and that she is an inveterate critic of the critics of the two-nation theory. “She has always been highlighting the ideas of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal,” they added.

The participants observed that Begum Bushra Rehman had been associated with the Trust since its very inception. As an MNA, she assumed an unequivocal stance on Kashmir, the Indian water aggression and the sovereignty of Pakistan, they held.