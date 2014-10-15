ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned all the record of privatization of 10 percent shares of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) from Peshawar High Court to decide it.

A three judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk hinted to dispose of the matter on the next hearing i.e. on October 20.

Earlier, the PHC accepting the plea of K-P’s government on October 3 stayed the privatisation of OGDCL. The high court had also directed the OGDCL, SECP and Privatisation Commission to file comments in response to the petition and adjourned hearing of the case till October 20.

In the meantime, the federal government filed an appeal against the PHC’s October 3 interim order. The top court on October 10 had allowed the government to continue with the bidding for shares OGDCL, but restrained the government from transferring or selling its shares till the case is decided.

On Monday, the bench, while referring Article 184 (1) of the Constitution, directed the attorney general of Pakistan, as well as K-P government’s counsel to assist it on determining whether the high court has jurisdiction to decide conflicting issues related to the distribution of natural resources between the federal and provincial governments.

Article 184(1) of the Constitution reads that “the Supreme Court shall, to the exclusion of every other court, have original jurisdiction in any dispute between any two or more governments”.

The bench on Tuesday decided to adjudicate the ongoing dispute between federal and K-P governments itself.

The court also rejected Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) plea to set aside the PHC interim order and referred the matter to the parliament for the resolution of ongoing dispute.

The court observed that it will examine that if parliament is the proper forum to resolve this dispute than they will refer the matter to it (parliament). The chief justice also observed that the court has already allowed the federal government to continue bidding process for the shares of OGDCL; therefore, there is no need for further interim order.