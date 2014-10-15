Rawalpindi - As many as seven members of a family sustained burnt injuries when a cylinder exploded with a big bang in a house located at Gulshan-e-Shumaal, Shahpur on Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by the Rescue 1122. According to police, all the family members were roasting meat on a cylinder during a marriage ceremony being taken place in the house of one Afzal at Gulshan-e-Shumaal when the cylinder exploded with a big bang. As a result, seven family members including four females sustained burnt injuries.

A doctor told media persons that the condition of all the patients was stable and they were being given proper medical treatment.



Those who sustained burnt injuries were identified as Sadaqat, Ishaq, Afzal Khan, Sania, Sugra, Aneeqa and Nadeeqa.