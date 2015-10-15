ISLAMABAD - Provinces has been asked to submit all the water sector projects, costing more than Rs1000 million, for the CDWP approval as all the water related projects are affecting the Indus Basin and therefore must be endorsed by the federal government.

The Planning Commission has changed the rule for the water sector projects carried out by the provincial governments and have asked the federating units to submit water development projects worth more than Rs 1000 million for the approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), an official source told The Nation on Wednesday.

Since all the water sector related projects are affecting the water availability in the river Indus therefore it must be presented to the Federal government for the approval, the source maintained. “No province is authorised to make unilateral decision regarding the Indus Basin therefore to develop a consensus every water sector project must be tabled before the CDWP,” the source informed.

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) possess the powers of approving, provincial funded, projects having cost of Rs10 billion. However the projects with 20 percent of Foreign Exchange Components were required to be presented for the CDWP approval.

Now any water sector project with or without Foreign Exchange Components, worth more than Rs 1000 million, has to come the CDWP, the source informed.

During General Pervez Musharraf tenure the Provinces were required to send their projects to the CDWP for approval but the rule was changed by the PPP’s government and the projects less than Rs 10 billion were exempted from the CDWP endorsement.

The sanction limit of DDWP is Rs 60 million, in contrast to CDWP’s broad-based membership; DDWP has representation of Finance and Planning Divisions only, and is chaired by Secretary of the concerned Division. The authorisation limit of the CDWP is below Rs3000 million while ECNEC approve the project above Rs 3000 million. Besides the provincial projects more than 80 percent projects from the Federal Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP), above than Rs 3000 million, requires the sanction of ECNEC.

Currently majority of water projects is going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the Provincial government is working on the construction of about two dozen dams and other water related projects and the decision may affect their pace of work, the source maintained.

It is a good decision because it will create consensus among the provinces but will cause delay in the developmental projects in water sector as the provinces have to wait the CDWP approval before embarking on the projects, the source commented. It will also increase the burden of the CDWP as 100s of project from the provinces will be submitted to the CDWP for the approval, the source added.