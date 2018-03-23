KARACHI: Three boys were detained on Friday night after three schoolgirls went missing in Karachi’s Saudabad locality earlier in the day.

According to details, the girls, Bisma, Iqra and Rabiya, did not return to their houses on Friday after school. The parents said that they had dropped the girls to the school themselves. However, the school administrations claimed that the girls did not attend school on Friday.

The parents, later on, lodged an FIR in Saudabad police station. According to the neighbours, one of the missing girls answered the phone call at 5pm but did not talk.

Police officials claim that the girls were in contact with the boys who have been taken into custody. They said that text messages of the girls have been found on the mobile phones of the boys.

They said that the cell phones of the girls were being traced near the school and raids were being conducted in the surrounding areas of the school.

Police officials, however, could not ascertain whether the girls went themselves or were kidnapped.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja, taking notice of the incident, ordered immediate recovery of the missing girls.