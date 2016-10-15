islamabad - Taking serious notice of traffic jams at various major junctions of the capital during peak rush hours, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan yesterday directed the NADRA and Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) for formulating a comprehensive digital plan for smooth flow of traffic.

He gave these direction with a view to minimise difficulties being faced by the commuters especially the inter-city travellers commuting between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on daily basis. The interior minister in this regard directed National Database and Registration Authority and ITP to launch E-tag vehicular system for commuters shuttling between the twin cities with establishment of separate lanes on Islamabad highways’ entry and exit points for smooth traffic movement. “Traffic jams are frustrating, and there should be no hassle at all for the road users specifically for commuters during peak rush hours like during school timings and at the time of closure of government business hours,” the spokesman quoted the interior minister as saying. He said a digital traffic system should also alert the road users through digital signboards and ITP Radio station alerting the road users through a Route Information Service.

The minister said that there was also an economic cost of lost hours (both work and leisure) and slow movement of vehicles moving with local passengers in the twin cities.