ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is all set to launch crackdown on elements involved in illegal business of Indian Direct to Home (DTH) channels' service in the country tomorrow (October 15).

In a statement yesterday, the PEMRA said today (Tuesday) is the last date for closing this illegal business and from Sunday teams comprising officials from the authority and police will start carrying out raids across the country.

It said the elements found involved in the illegal Indian Home channels' business may face imprisonment up to four years and a fine up to ten million rupees. It said billions of rupees are being transferred to India annually through the illegal Indian DTH service business.

Earlier, PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam had warned the all TV channels to only air ten per cent foreign content, including four per cent of Indian content of their 24 hours transmission.

The PEMRA had written to the federal government, chief secretaries of all provinces, Azad and Jammu Kashmir government, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Telecom Authority and provincials police heads under PEMRA Ordinance Section 33-A and drew their attention towards illegal sale of Indian DTH in different areas of the country.

The PEMRA has requested federal and provincial governments to provide assistance to stop illegal sale of Indian DTH in Pakistan.

Absar Alam said that strict action would be taken against those channels which will violate PEMRA code of conduct. He said that licence holder TV channels can only telecast the foreign materials not more than ten per cent of their transmission and only six per cent of Indian contents out of total ten per cent. He warned the administration of television channels and cable operators to voluntarily follow the rule adopted during the Musharraf era, otherwise, a punitive action will be taken from October 15.