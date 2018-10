Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 12 more gold medals were decided in the 3rd National Junior and Youth Athletics Championship 2018 here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Jinnah Stadium on Sunday.

In the men’s junior high jump category, M Zeeshan of HEC won the gold, followed by Punjab’s Adeel silver and HEC’s M Rizwan bronze. In the men’s 200m race, Moieed Baloch earned gold medal while Hamza Ahmed of Wapda got silver and Ali Ahmed of HEC bronze. In the men’s hammer throw, Rana Ethesham Haider of HEC grabbed gold, Raees Younis of HEC silver and ZOhaib of Punjab bronze. In men’s 4x400m race, Wapda’s Hamza, Ali Irfan and Hussian bagged gold, HEC’s Mehraj Khan, Shehzad and Ali Ahmed silver and PAF’s Amir ALi, Ali Haider and Aurangzaib bronze medal.

In the women’s junior category, Noorul Ain of Wapda won the 400m race and gold while Zainab Khan of HEC silver and Saba of Wapda bronze. In women’s high jump, Rubab of HEC gold, Noureen Fatima of Wapda silver and Zara of Sindh bronze. In women’s 4x400m race, Nadia, Ayesha, Esha Imran and Faiqa of HEC captured gold, Ghazala, Noorul Ain, Faiza and Javeria of Wapda silver and Yusra Amir, Fatima Sana, Esha Irfan and Marzia of Sindh bronze medal.

In youth boys’ category, Rushtam Younis of Punjab won gold medal in discuss throw, Ghulam Fareed of Islamabad earned silver and Salman Khan of KP bronze. In boys’ 200m race, Abdul Razzaq of Railways bagged gold, M Ali of Wapda silver and Irfan of Punjab bronze. In 4x400m race, Jehanzaib, Salman, Tanveer and Wajid of KP clinched gold, Aftab, Abdul Razzaq, Tanveer and Sahid Ramzan of Railways silver and Amanullah, Jamshed, Irfana nd Afsar Khan bronze.

In girls’ discuss throw, Ayesha of Punjab gold, Emaan Zubair of KP silver and Lubna Sagheer of AJK bronze. In 400m race, Esha Irfan of Sindh won gold, Marzia RAsheed of Sindh silver and Rida Tariq of Punjab bronze. In high jump, Sara Mughal Sindh grabbed gold, Eshba Riaz silver and Aiza Ahmed bronze.

In 4x400m race, Rida Tariq, Munazza, Yusra and Ameen of Punjab annexed gold medal while Esha Irfan, Zobia, Fatima and Sana Alvi of Sindh earned silver and Horeza, Nazrana, Afshan and Alisha of Islamabad bronze medal.