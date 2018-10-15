Share:

HYDERABAD - A student of class 4 was axed to death in grisly incident of killing in a village here on Sunday.

According to Paban police station, the incident happened in village Shah Ali Mari. The police said 12 years old Vaqash Kolhi was allegedly killed by a vegetable cart vendor, Bheeko Kolhi, for whom the slain boy worked after school. The police told that the boy returned home from school on Saturday and did not go to his daily-wage job.

The infuriated vendor Kolhi reached out to the boy’s home, called him outside the home and took him to an agricultural field where he was axed to death.

According to the police, the boy’s cries were heard by the residents and Vaqash’s mother was first to reach the place of incident.

The police said the suspect assault the boy’s mother Radhan Kolhi before trying to escape but he was caught by the local people who handed him over to the police.

The police took the dead body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and later handed it over to the bereaved family for burial.

The incident’s FIR has been lodged at Paban police station and the suspect has been remanded to the police custody by a judicial magistrate.