SIALKOT-The police claimed to have arrested 15 drug-peddlers and recovered 30kg narcotics from them during the ongoing crackdown launched Daska tehsil here. Daska DSP Muhammad Ghiyas told the newsmen that the police arrested Daska-based notorious drug-trafficker namely Shehbaz Ahmed alias Shehni Butt and recovered 6kg fine quality hashish worth millions of rupees from him.

Similarly, the police nicked drug-peddlers identified as Malik, Asghar, Shah Nawaz, Nazir, Babar, Sabir Maseeh, Habib, Jabar, Khalid, Luqman, Bashir and Iqbal and recovered 17kg of Charas, worth millions of rupees, from them. The DSP informed that the police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation is underway in this regard.