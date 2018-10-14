Share:

OKARA-Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer has been leading the anti-encroachment campaign throughout the district; even the rural areas are not spared.

Yesterday, the DC supervised the campaign in Shahbore, Gogera, Cantt, Satghara and the Ravi Qanoongoi Circles where the land mafia possessed properties worth billions of rupees on state lands. The DC had got vacated the agriculture land of the state. Assistant Commissioner Rafia Qyyum led an anti-encroachment squad consisting on police and revenue staff and checked the record on site, prepared a legal action report that the land had been got vacated from the land grabbers. The DC reiterated that the land grabbers would not be spared from legal action. Cases would be registered against them.

Meanwhile, as many as 49 canal water pilferers were booked by the Irrigation Department. SDO canals Shahid Rehman Grewal and his staff raided 41/GD village where the farmers had broken the mohga No.R/169200 at Gogera miner. A case was registered against 49 canal water thieves including Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Murtaza, Hidayat, M Anwar, M Amin, Talib, M Aslam, and M Asghar at Gogera police station.

On the other hand, Apca district president Haji Tanveer Shah demanded that the government grant relief to the public. In a meeting with journalists, Haji Tanveer demanded that the contractual employees should be regularized; the children of deceased employees must be give jobs in the govt departments according to quota on permanent basis.

He further said that keeping in view the significance of the Population Welfare Department all the contractual employees must be regularized.