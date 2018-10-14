Share:

FAISALABAD-As many as 1,168,300 children, age six months to 7 years, would be vaccinated against measles during the 13 days Anti-Measles campaign being started from Monday (today) across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad inaugurated the campaign here at Govt General Hospital Samnabad. CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Asif Shahzad, MS Dr Asfand Yar, District Coordinator Epidemic diseases Dr Bilal Ahmad and other doctors were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that upcoming anti-measles campaign is very important to save children from this fatal disease. He urged upon the parents to cooperate with the teams of health department to inoculate their children against the deadly disease.

He directed the health department officers to fully implement the micro-plan for making campaign a success. He said that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the officers concerned.

The DC directed that a comprehensive report of the vaccination must be prepared on daily basis and that he would himself monitored the progress.

On the occasion, the DO health informed that special arrangements have been made for protection of vaccine. He said that 721 outreach and 312 fix site teams would perform duty. He also informed that the training process of relevant staff has been completed.