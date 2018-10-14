Share:

SARGODHA-The divisional coordination committee of all bar associations of Sargodha division announced to boycott courts from October 15 (today) to 20.

It was decided in a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee held under the chair of Sargodha DBA president Ansar Abbas Baloch. Punjab Bar Council member Malik M Afzal Farooqa, Malik Saleem Akhtar Katcheela, and members of other bar associations.

The participants expressed their concern over lethargic ways adopted by the government to establish a High Court bench in Sargodha. They demanded from the government to take instant action to establish a High Court bench in Sargodha. The divisional coordination committee announced that all bar association in Sargodha would boycott courts from 15 till 20 October. “Next program will be decided in the meeting held on October 20,” it added.