LOS ANGELES-DL-Justin Bieber is ''very sympathetic'' to Selena Gomez 's struggle.

The 'Baby' hitmaker was reportedly devastated to hear his ex-girlfriend was seeking treatment after having an ''emotional breakdown'' and just wants her to be ''happy and healthy''.

A source told People magazine: ''Justin will always care about Selena. It's hard for him to hear that she isn't doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena's. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.''

It was previously revealed Selena is receiving treatment after suffering an ''emotional breakdown''.

The 26-year-old singer - who underwent a kidney transplant last year - has been hospitalised twice in the last two weeks, with the first coming after she became despondent and emotional when she was revealed to have had an ''alarmingly low'' white blood cell count.

Sources told TMZ a family member took Selena to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, and though the 'Wolves' singer was released a few days later, she was readmitted late last week because her low blood cell count hadn't changed and it had sent Selena into a downward emotional spiral.

Selena hasn't been seen in public for a few weeks and recently told fans she was taking another break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each offs, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi.''