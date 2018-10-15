Share:

New Delhi - BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday took a dig at Indian Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying he should get himself inducted in Pakistan's cabinet as he repeatedly exudes his love for the country.

Quoting media reports according to which Sidhu at a festival in Kasauli recently said he can relate to Pakistan more than South India, Patra said this is the “conspiracy” of the Congress government to divide the nation on the lines of north and south parts of the country.

While speaking at the first edition of Kasauli Literature Festival, Sidhu had said “When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two-three like vadakkam. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but then I cannot have the South Indian cuisine for long. But if I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate more to them. Everything there is amazing.”

"The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan's cabinet," Patra told reporters. “Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," he added.

Another BJP GVL Narasimha Rao asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise to every south Indian over Sidhu’s controversial remarks that Pakistan is better than South India. “We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every South Indian and ask Navjot Sidhu to apologise as well. Sidhu should be sacked,” said Rao, while speaking to reporters.

Earlier Sidhu had faced wrath from all quarters for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister and hugging the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

However, the actor-turned-politician reiterated that he does not regret hugging General Bajwa. “If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor. I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them,” asserted the Indian Punjab minister.