Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops once again resorted to unprovoked firing at Chiri Kot sector along the Line of Control, injuring an eight-year-old boy.

According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops gave a befitting response to the Indian fire.

The injured boy was rushed to hospital for medical attention. Last week Indian security forces had opened indiscriminate firing on Working Boundary in Sialkot and injured an innocent citizen.

The latest violence along the heavily militarised LoC comes after only few weeks of relative calm.

In early September, a Pakistani villager was killed in “unprovoked” firing by Indian troops across the LoC. Abdul Rauf was fatally shot by Indian security forces in the Kotkoterra Sector while grazing animals, according to an FO statement.

Earlier in August, a 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing across the LoC in Danna sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

The August incident came just two days after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made a hotline contact and expressed “general satisfaction” over the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary since their last communication on May 29 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement.

While the Indian DGMO had held out the assurance that no such action which might vitiate the atmosphere at the LoC would be taken, his Pakistani counterpart promised “investigation” if “actionable intelligence” was provided regarding certain Indian allegations, Pakistan’s DGMO, however, had expressed concern over the violations of ceasefire by India and “deliberately targeting innocent civilians” which claimed four lives and left 32 injured since May 29. The Pakistan DGMO also expressed concern over “unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC” and cautioned the Indian official over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment. “The Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place”.