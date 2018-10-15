Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the current economic situation has compelled the government to take tough economic decisions but they are trying to protect the poor and marginalised segments of society from its effects.

The premier was speaking at a meeting with leading businessmen and economic experts here on Sunday.

Imran Khan said that input of the business community will help the government remove bottlenecks in the way to attracting investment and ensure industrial growth in the country.

The meeting discussed in detail the current challenges and way forward in steering the country out of present situation and putting it on sustainable growth trajectory with an aim to implement the PTI government’s reform and growth agenda.

The participants while acknowledging the huge challenges that the present government has inherited appreciated the measures taken by the government to stabilise the economy and restore confidence of the business community.

The delegation appreciated five million housing project of the present government which they said would not only generate economic activities but would also help in creating jobs and growth of allied local industries associated with the construction sector. Discussing various issues of economy, the participants presented various proposals to strengthen local industries and provide them with level playing field in order to make Pakistani products internationally competitive.

They assured the prime minister that the business community of the country would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming the current economic challenges. The meeting also discussed in detail various short, medium and long term measures to promote vital sectors of economy such as agriculture, industry etc., on one hand, and to plug the holes that were continuously draining the economy, on the other.

The prime minister thanked the delegation for their valuable input. He said that the current economic situation had necessitated difficult economic decisions, however, the government was trying its best to protect the poor and vulnerable. He said that the input of the business community would help the government remove bottlenecks in way to attracting investment and ensure growth of industry in the country. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hussain Dawood, Ali S. Habib, Bashir Mohammad, Arif Habib, Mian Abdullah, Tariq Segal, Khurrum Mukhtar, Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, Dr Salman Shah, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan and others.