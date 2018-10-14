Share:

LOS ANGELES-Cardi B has ''everything that she's ever wanted''.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has daughter Kulture, three months, with her husband Offset - couldn't help but gush about her life as she marked her 26th birthday on Thursday. She shared: ''I wanna say thank you everybody for wishing me a happy birthday. I'm excited, I'm gonna drink some Hennessy today. I'm a little scared cause I might act up... I'm dumb happy. I'm 26 years old and I have everything that I ever wanted and I'm so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you for all the love.'' And the 26-year-old rapper had a particular present request from her husband Offset.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently thanked her daughter for helping her ''prove people wrong''.

She said: ''Thank you so much. Thank you to all my fans, thank you to my team thank you to my publicist, thank you to Atlantic ... thank you to my glam squad, thank you family, thank you Jesus! I really wanna thank my daughter, and not just because she's my daughter. When I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, yo I got to do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong, 'cause they said I wasn't gonna make it, after I had the baby.''